2022 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali - Cooled Seats
Location
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
42,160KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10389147
- Stock #: P155A
- VIN: 1GT49WEY5NF342038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,160 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
With a trim and body style to fit every need, this adaptable and powerful GMC Sierra HD is ready to overcome all obstacles. This 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 42,160 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 3500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
Power pedals
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
4G LTE
