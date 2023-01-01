Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 3500

42,160 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali - Cooled Seats

2022 GMC Sierra 3500

HD Denali - Cooled Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

42,160KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10389147
  • Stock #: P155A
  • VIN: 1GT49WEY5NF342038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

With a trim and body style to fit every need, this adaptable and powerful GMC Sierra HD is ready to overcome all obstacles. This 2022 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 42,160 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 3500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, an EZ-Lift and Lower MultiPro tailgate, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Power Pedals, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power pedals

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

