2022 Jeep Wrangler
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
42,358KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXFG7NW138572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # Q034B
- Mileage 42,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 42,358 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG7NW138572.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
