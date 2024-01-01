Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 42,358 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG7NW138572 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG7NW138572</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2022 Jeep Wrangler

42,358 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
42,358KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXFG7NW138572

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Q034B
  • Mileage 42,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

With decades of experience, and all the modern technology they could need, this Jeep Wrangler is ready to rock your world. This 2022 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 42,358 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXFG7NW138572.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in Kindersley, SK
2023 Ford F-150 34,132 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kindersley, SK
2019 Ford F-150 XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 177,000 KM $26,694 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale in Kindersley, SK
2022 Ford F-350 Super Duty 70,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler