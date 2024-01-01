Menu
<b>Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> Work, play, and adventure are what the 2022 Ram 1500 was designed to do. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 78,575 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Laramie. This luxurious Ram 1500 Laramie comes fully loaded with leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen thats paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional premium features include dual zone climate control, a 10 speaker Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheel. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT2NN480988 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFJT2NN480988</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Description

