2022 RAM 2500

33,160 KM

Details Description

Location

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Used
  • Listing ID: 9351334
  • Stock #: N268A
  • VIN: 3C6UR5SL9NG213261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,160 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Whether you're on the job site, driving around town, or making a long haul trip, this Ram 2500 HD gets the job done with ease. This 2022 Ram 2500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Endlessly capable, this 2022 Ram 2500HD pulls out all the stops, and has the towing capacity that sets it apart from the competition. On top of its classic Ram toughness, this Ram 2500HD has an ultra quiet cabin full of amazing tech features that help make your work day more enjoyable. Whether you're in the commercial sector or looking for serious recreational towing rig, this impressive 2500HD is ready for anything that you are.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 33,160 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Cummins 370HP 6.7L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C6UR5SL9NG213261.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

