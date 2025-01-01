Menu
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> This Chevy Tahoe offers advanced safety and driver assistance features to help you stay confident and in control when youre behind the wheel. This 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe.This SUV has 41,086 kms. Its red in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Lt8KuqkECGDUd0I/fZyL0O7BI+c3mFE+ target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

41,086 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
12916019

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Used
41,086KM
VIN 1GNSKPKD7PR440287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Chevy Tahoe offers advanced safety and driver assistance features to help you stay confident and in control when you're behind the wheel. This 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Chevy Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend excursions. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike. Work hard and play harder with this capable Chevy Tahoe.This SUV has 41,086 kms. It's red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

