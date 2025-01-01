$67,694+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco
2023 Ford Bronco
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$67,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,883KM
VIN 1FMEE5DP4PLB05950
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Azure Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,883 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
With cool retro-styling, innovative features and impressive off-road capability, this legendary 2023 Ford Bronco has very little to prove. This 2023 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2023 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades, and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2023 Ford Bronco!This SUV has 37,883 kms. It's azure grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE5DP4PLB05950.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
2023 Ford Bronco