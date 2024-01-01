Menu
Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford Expeditions styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2023 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isnt much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 23,500 kms. Its red in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Expeditions trim level is Platinum. This Expedition Platinum steps things up with adaptive suspension and polished aluminum wheels, along with comfort and entertainment features such as power running boards, ventilated and heated front captains chairs with leather upholster, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, genuine wood and metal interior trim, a premium 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, power adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and a whopping 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4A, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, and SiriusXM streaming radio. You and yours are kept safe on the road thanks to adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring, pre-collision alert and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, an express open/close sunroof with a power sunshade, a power tailgate for rear cargo access, LED lights with automatic high beams, dual-zone climate control with separate rear controls, four 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1M88PEA00061.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley.

2023 Ford Expedition

23,500 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum - Premium Audio

2023 Ford Expedition

Platinum - Premium Audio

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,500KM
Used
VIN 1FMJU1M88PEA00061

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,500 KM

Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This Ford Expedition's styling conveys the best of what a full-size SUV can offer with remarkable comfort and capability plus an upscale attitude. This 2023 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full size SUV's in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior, to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 23,500 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Expedition's trim level is Platinum. This Expedition Platinum steps things up with adaptive suspension and polished aluminum wheels, along with comfort and entertainment features such as power running boards, ventilated and heated front captain's chairs with leather upholster, power adjustment, lumbar support and memory function, a heated leather steering wheel with auto tilt away, genuine wood and metal interior trim, a premium 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system, power adjustable pedals, proximity keyless entry with remote start, and a whopping 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4A, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, and SiriusXM streaming radio. You and yours are kept safe on the road thanks to adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring, pre-collision alert and automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, front and rear collision mitigation, and an aerial view camera system. Additional features include class IV towing equipment with trailer sway control and a wiring harness, an express open/close sunroof with a power sunshade, a power tailgate for rear cargo access, LED lights with automatic high beams, dual-zone climate control with separate rear controls, four 12-volt DC and a 120-volt AC power outlets, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Power Running Boards, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Power Liftgate, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJU1M88PEA00061.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Sunroof
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Power Liftgate

Adaptive Cruise Control
Apple CarPlay

Cooled Seats

Proximity Key

Lane Departure Warning
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Android Auto

Premium Audio
360 Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360
4G Wi-Fi

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-XXXX

306-463-2686

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2023 Ford Expedition