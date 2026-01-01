$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
59,750KM
VIN 1FTFW1ED2PFC31774
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 59,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This Ford F-150 is arguably the most capable truck in the class, and it features a spacious, comfortable interior. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 59,750 km. It's Star White Metallic Tri-Coat in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 430HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1ED2PFC31774.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
