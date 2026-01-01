$58,694+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$58,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
68,750KM
VIN 1FTFW1E85PFA97670
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AZURE GRAY
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,750 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
A true class leader in towing and hauling capabilities, this 2023 Ford F-150 isn't your usual work truck, but the best in the business. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 68,750 km. It's Azure Gray in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body colored exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels, SYNC, Blind Spot Detection.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1E85PFA97670.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4G WiFi
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
