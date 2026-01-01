Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br>For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right! This low mileage pickup has just 23,124 km. Its Carbon Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2023 Ford F-150

23,124 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Ford F-150

- Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle
13521278

2023 Ford F-150

- Low Mileage

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

  1. 13521278
  2. 13521278
  3. 13521278
  4. 13521278
  5. 13521278
  6. 13521278
  7. 13521278
  8. 13521278
  9. 13521278
  10. 13521278
  11. 13521278
  12. 13521278
  13. 13521278
  14. 13521278
  15. 13521278
  16. 13521278
  17. 13521278
  18. 13521278
  19. 13521278
  20. 13521278
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,124KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1920
  • Mileage 23,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right! This low mileage pickup has just 23,124 km. It's Carbon Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2023 Ford F-150 Lariat - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 68,750 KM $58,694 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Expedition Platinum Max - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2022 Ford Expedition Platinum Max - Sunroof - Leather Seats 123,079 KM $49,194 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 Tremor - Heated Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2023 Ford F-150 Tremor - Heated Seats 93,123 KM $57,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2023 Ford F-150