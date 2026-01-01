$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
- Low Mileage
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
23,124KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 1920
- Mileage 23,124 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
For a truck that simply does more, and looks better doing it, the Ford F-150 is an obvious choice. This 2023 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right! This low mileage pickup has just 23,124 km. It's Carbon Grey in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
