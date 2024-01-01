$35,694+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2023 Honda Civic
SEDAN
2023 Honda Civic
SEDAN
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$35,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,480KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2HGFE1E51PH080602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,480 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Compact sedan shoppers have always preferred the Honda Civic for one reason; it's simply the best. This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic Sedan is up for anything.This sedan has 39,480 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Compact sedan shoppers have always preferred the Honda Civic for one reason; it's simply the best. This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic Sedan is up for anything.This sedan has 39,480 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2018 RAM 1500 Laramie - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats 155,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Honda Civic SEDAN 39,480 KM $35,694 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Expedition Platinum Max - Premium Audio 33,513 KM $92,694 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,694
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2023 Honda Civic