Compact sedan shoppers have always preferred the Honda Civic for one reason; its simply the best. This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. 

This 2023 Honda Civic Sedan is an elegant, sporty and sophisticated vehicle worthy of your attention, with an upscale appearance, new features, and a refined cabin design. Updated tech features, premium interior build materials, unrivaled cargo space and practicality help this amazing vehicle shine in this competitive segment. No matter the task at hand, this Honda Civic Sedan is up for anything.This sedan has 39,480 kms. Its orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley.

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

VIN 2HGFE1E51PH080602

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

