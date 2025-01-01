$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats
2023 RAM 1500
Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,125KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT8PN695689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # S122A
- Mileage 77,125 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, 4G Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2023 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,125 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This RAM 1500 Sport throws in some great comforts such as power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 12-inch display powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, smart device integration, and a 10-speaker audio setup. Additional features include power folding exterior mirrors, a power rear window with defrosting, a trailer wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, 4g Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT8PN695689.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G Wi-Fi
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
