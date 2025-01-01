Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Navigation, Heated Seats, 4G Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert!</b><br> <br> Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2023 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The Ram 1500s unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, its easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,125 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our 1500s trim level is Sport. This RAM 1500 Sport throws in some great comforts such as power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 12-inch display powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, smart device integration, and a 10-speaker audio setup. Additional features include power folding exterior mirrors, a power rear window with defrosting, a trailer wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, 4g Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT8PN695689 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT8PN695689</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2023 RAM 1500

77,125 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 RAM 1500

Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
12611704

2023 RAM 1500

Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,125KM
VIN 1C6SRFVT8PN695689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S122A
  • Mileage 77,125 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Seats, 4G Wi-Fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Discover the inner beauty and rugged exterior of this stylish Ram 1500. This 2023 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

The Ram 1500's unmatched luxury transcends traditional pickups without compromising its capability. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 77,125 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 395HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Our 1500's trim level is Sport. This RAM 1500 Sport throws in some great comforts such as power-adjustable heated front seats with lumbar support, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable pedals, deluxe sound insulation, and a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel. Connectivity is handled by an upgraded 12-inch display powered by Uconnect 5W with inbuilt navigation, mobile internet hotspot access, smart device integration, and a 10-speaker audio setup. Additional features include power folding exterior mirrors, a power rear window with defrosting, a trailer wiring harness, heavy-duty suspension, cargo box lighting, and a locking tailgate. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, 4g Wi-fi, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Alert, Climate Control, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFVT8PN695689.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward collision alert

Mechanical

Heavy Duty Suspension

Additional Features

LED Lights
4G Wi-Fi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2023 RAM 1500 Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats for sale in Kindersley, SK
2023 RAM 1500 Sport - Navigation - Heated Seats 77,125 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford Explorer 80,003 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-150 for sale in Kindersley, SK
2015 Ford F-150 181,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2023 RAM 1500