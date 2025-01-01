$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Remote Start
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT - Remote Start
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,168KM
VIN 1GCUDDE89RZ305162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, EZ Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
This 2024 Silverado 1500 is engineered for ultra-premium comfort, offering high-tech upgrades, beautiful styling, authentic materials and thoughtfully crafted details. This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 stands out in the midsize pickup truck segment, with bold proportions that create a commanding stance on and off road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with its outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Silverado 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and robust suspension. This amazing 2024 Silverado 1500 is ready for whatever.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 64,168 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 305HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LT. This 1500 LT comes with Silverardo's legendary capability and was made to be a comfortable daily pickup truck that has the perfect amount of essential equipment. This incredible truck comes loaded with Chevrolet's Premium Infotainment 3 system that's paired with a larger touchscreen display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G LTE hotspot and SiriusXM. Additional features include remote start, an EZ Lift tailgate, unique aluminum wheels, a power driver seat, forward collision warning with automatic braking, intellibeam headlights, dual-zone climate control, lane keep assist, Teen Driver technology, a trailer hitch and a HD rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Ez Lift Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Intellibeam
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Safety
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Teen Driver
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
EZ Lift Tailgate
TOUCHSCREEN
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500