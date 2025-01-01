$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
- Low Mileage
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,567KM
VIN 1FMDE2AP6RLA10579
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 4,567 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
With cool retro-styling, innovative features and impressive off-road capability, this legendary 2024 Ford Bronco has very little to prove. This 2024 Ford Bronco is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2024 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2024 Ford Bronco!This low mileage SUV has just 4,567 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 315HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMDE2AP6RLA10579.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
