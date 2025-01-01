Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> This 2024 Ford Expedition is spacious and offers desirable tech, while being refined and fun to drive. This 2024 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full-size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isnt much this Expedition cant do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 31,123 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1M83REA71824 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1M83REA71824</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2024 Ford Expedition

31,123 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Expedition

Watch This Vehicle
12671112

2024 Ford Expedition

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,123KM
VIN 1FMJK1M83REA71824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

This 2024 Ford Expedition is spacious and offers desirable tech, while being refined and fun to drive. This 2024 Ford Expedition is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Ford Expedition sets the benchmark for all other full-size SUVs in multiple categories. From its vast and comfortable interior to the excellent driving dynamics it delivers uncompromised towing capability, there isn't much this Expedition can't do. Power, style and plenty of space for passengers and cargo give the Ford Expedition its bold and imposing presence on the road. This SUV has 31,123 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMJK1M83REA71824.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service

Used 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty for sale in Kindersley, SK
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty 41,123 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 for sale in Kindersley, SK
2021 Ford F-150 144,123 KM $40,694 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-150 for sale in Kindersley, SK
2023 Ford F-150 47,123 KM $62,694 + tax & lic

Email Tisdale's Sales And Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

Call Dealer

306-463-XXXX

(click to show)

306-463-2686

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tisdale's Sales And Service

306-463-2686

2024 Ford Expedition