The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. 

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 34,568 kms. Its avalanche in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. 

Our F-150s trim level is STX. This STX trim steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.

Location

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Used
34,568KM
VIN 1FTEW2LP4RKD01252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Avalanche
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 34,568 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection!

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

The Ford F-150 is for those who think a day off is just an opportunity to get more done. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss.This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 34,568 kms. It's avalanche in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is STX. This STX trim steps things up with upgraded aluminum wheels, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Sync 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW2LP4RKD01252.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
Collision Mitigation
SYNC 4

