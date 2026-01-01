$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-150
XLT - Climate Control - Navigation
2024 Ford F-150
XLT - Climate Control - Navigation
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,360KM
VIN 1FTFW3L81RKF48716
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,360 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Climate Control, Navigation, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot!
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
From powerful engines to smart tech, there's an F-150 to fit all aspects of your life. This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. Theres one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesnt miss. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 26,360 km. It's Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with running boards and dual-zone climate control, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring voice-activated navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Climate Control, Navigation, SYNC 4, Remote Keyless Entry, Mobile Hotspot, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L81RKF48716.
To apply right now for financing use this link: http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Tow Equipment
Mobile hotspot
Collision Mitigation
SYNC 4
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2024 Ford F-150