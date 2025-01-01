Menu
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> This Ford Super Duty is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that Ford has ever built, and thats saying a lot. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 56,021 kms. Its antimatter blue metallic in colour . It has a 10 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5REC13326 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT5REC13326</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Vehicle Description

2024 Ford F-350