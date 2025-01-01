$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,262KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FT8W3BT2REE27741
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,262 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,262 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2REE27741.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
For hauling, towing, and getting the job done, look no further than this rugged F-350. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 50,262 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BT2REE27741.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT - Bluetooth 98,787 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 STX - Aluminum Wheels - SYNC 4 34,784 KM $54,694 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 2500 83,821 KM $66,694 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2024 Ford F-350