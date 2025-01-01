$95,694+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford F-350
Super Duty
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$95,694
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,580KM
VIN 1FT8W3BM8RED52469
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,580 KM
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
If you have the need to haul or tow heavy loads, this Ford F-350 should be at the top of your consideration list. This 2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-350 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-350 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 37,580 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 500HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT8W3BM8RED52469.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
$95,694
+ taxes & licensing>
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2024 Ford F-350