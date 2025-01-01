$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
2024 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
Used
39,123KM
VIN 1GT49ZEY5RF422429
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Bold and burly, this GMC 2500HD is built for the toughest jobs without breaking a sweat. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,123 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
2024 GMC Sierra 2500