2024 GMC Sierra 2500

Bold and burly, this GMC 2500HD is built for the toughest jobs without breaking a sweat. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. 

This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck youll ever need.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,123 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,123 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Bold and burly, this GMC 2500HD is built for the toughest jobs without breaking a sweat. This 2024 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This 2024 GMC 2500HD is highly configurable work truck that can haul a colossal amount of weight thanks to its potent drivetrain. This truck also offers amazing interior features that nestle occupants in comfort and luxury, with a great selection of tech features. For heavy-duty activities and even long-haul trips, the 2500HD is all the truck you'll ever need.This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 39,123 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 470HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kindersley. o~o

2024 GMC Sierra 2500