Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!<br> <br> Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2025 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2025 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley. <br> <br>This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 26,588 kms. Its carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMUK8KH6SGA08199 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMUK8KH6SGA08199</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html target=_blank>http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html</a><br><br> <br/><br>Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isnt readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

2025 Ford Explorer

26,588 KM

12249127

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

306-463-2686

Used
26,588KM
VIN 1FMUK8KH6SGA08199

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,588 KM

Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!

Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2025 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2025 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 26,588 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMUK8KH6SGA08199.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html



Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o

Tisdale's Sales And Service

Tisdale's Sales And Service

105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0

