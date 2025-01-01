$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2025 Ford Explorer
2025 Ford Explorer
Location
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
306-463-2686
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,588KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMUK8KH6SGA08199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,588 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Check out the large selection of pre-owned vehicles at Tisdales today!
Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2025 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2025 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 26,588 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMUK8KH6SGA08199.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
Offering a smooth and controlled ride with plenty of room for you and yours, this 2025 Ford Explorer is a fantastic family SUV. This 2025 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kindersley.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate lifestyle vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 26,588 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 2.3L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMUK8KH6SGA08199.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.tisdales.com/shopping-tools/apply-for-credit.html
Tisdales is not your standard dealership. Sales consultants are available to discuss what vehicle would best suit the customer and their lifestyle, and if a certain vehicle isn't readily available on the lot, one will be brought in. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tisdale's Sales And Service
2021 RAM 2500 83,821 KM $66,694 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-350 Super Duty 56,021 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Ford Expedition Limited - Sunroof - Navigation 150,000 KM $24,694 + tax & lic
Email Tisdale's Sales And Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tisdale's Sales And Service
105 11 Ave E, Kindersley, SK S0L 1S0
Call Dealer
306-463-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tisdale's Sales And Service
306-463-2686
2025 Ford Explorer