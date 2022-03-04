$39,995+ tax & licensing
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc
306-736-2518
1965 Chevrolet Impala
Super Sport
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
168,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8497066
- Stock #: 14515A
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Note: The odometer is in miles for this vehicle, we just converted it to kilometer.
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0