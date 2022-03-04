Menu
1965 Chevrolet Impala

168,000 KM

Details

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

1965 Chevrolet Impala

1965 Chevrolet Impala

Super Sport

1965 Chevrolet Impala

Super Sport

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8542064
  Stock #: 14515A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Note: The odometer is in miles for this vehicle, we just converted it to kilometer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

