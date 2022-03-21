Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1965 Chevrolet Impala

168,000 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
1965 Chevrolet Impala

1965 Chevrolet Impala

Super Sport

Watch This Vehicle

1965 Chevrolet Impala

Super Sport

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

  1. 8812157
  2. 8812157
  3. 8812157
  4. 8812157
  5. 8812157
  6. 8812157
  7. 8812157
  8. 8812157
  9. 8812157
  10. 8812157
  11. 8812157
  12. 8812157
  13. 8812157
  14. 8812157
  15. 8812157
  16. 8812157
  17. 8812157
  18. 8812157
  19. 8812157
  20. 8812157
  21. 8812157
  22. 8812157
  23. 8812157
  24. 8812157
  25. 8812157
  26. 8812157
  27. 8812157
  28. 8812157
  29. 8812157
  30. 8812157
  31. 8812157
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8812157
  • Stock #: 14515A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Note: The odometer is in miles for this vehicle, we just converted it to kilometer.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

1965 Chevrolet Impal...
 168,000 KM
$34,995 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 133,495 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 87,586 KM
$62,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory