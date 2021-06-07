+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
+ taxes & licensing
Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This van has 122,124 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
