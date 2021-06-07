Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Dodge Grand Caravan

122,124 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2001 Dodge Grand Caravan

2001 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

122,124KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7264892
  • Stock #: N21081A
  • VIN: 1B4GP25RX1B126799

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This van has 122,124 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.3L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2013 Chevrolet Trax ...
 167,444 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 57,844 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Canyon SLT ...
 72,137 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory