2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

238,645 KM

Details Description

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

HD LT

HD LT

Location

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Used
  • Listing ID: 7952963
  • Stock #: N21156A
  • VIN: 1GCHK291X2E255958

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 238,645 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

