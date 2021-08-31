2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2002 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This sought after diesel 4X4 pickup has 238,645 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
