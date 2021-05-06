Menu
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

64,953 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

SLK230 - Low Mileage

SLK230 - Low Mileage

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,953KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7053416
  • Stock #: N20138D
  • VIN: WDBKK49F22F262831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # N20138D
  • Mileage 64,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2002 Mercedes Benz SLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This low mileage convertible has just 64,953 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Supercharged engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

