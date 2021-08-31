Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Chevrolet Colorado

199,411 KM

Details Description

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Colorado

2005 Chevrolet Colorado

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Colorado

LS

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

199,411KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7738380
  • Stock #: N21109C
  • VIN: 1GCDT136058134904

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 199,411 KM

Vehicle Description

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2005 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 199,411 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L I5 20V MPFI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2019 RAM 1500 Limited
 80,976 KM
$63,495 + tax & lic
2005 Chevrolet Color...
 199,411 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 Lariat
 197,881 KM
$35,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory