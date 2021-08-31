2005 Chevrolet Colorado

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 9 , 4 1 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7738380

7738380 Stock #: N21109C

N21109C VIN: 1GCDT136058134904

Vehicle Details Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 199,411 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.