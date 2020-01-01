Menu
2006 Buick Terraza

CXL

2006 Buick Terraza

CXL

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 202,050KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4513833
  • Stock #: 19532B
  • VIN: 5GADV331X6D213520
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2006 Buick Terraza is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This van has 202050 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 12V MPFI OHV engine.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Entertainment Package
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

