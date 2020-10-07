Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Ford Explorer

251,429 KM

Details Description

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2006 Ford Explorer

2006 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

251,429KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6124746
  • Stock #: N20117B
  • VIN: 1FMEU75896UA29320

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 251,429 KM

Vehicle Description

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2006 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This SUV has 251,429 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4.6L V8 24V MPFI SOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2015 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 79,520 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Silve...
 286,006 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 70,517 KM
$34,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory