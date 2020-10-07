Menu
2007 GMC Sierra 1500

238,540 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

SLT

Location

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

238,540KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5846013
  • Stock #: N20120B
  • VIN: 2GTEK13M171687881

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,540 KM

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 238,540 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

