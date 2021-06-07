Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

181,415 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Avalanche

LTZ

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

181,415KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7230164
  • Stock #: 21533B
  • VIN: 3GNFK12069G220346

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,415 KM

Vehicle Description

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 181,415 kms. It's blue granite metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2016 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 98,372 KM
$49,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 88,453 KM
$41,990 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Malib...
 48,629 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory