+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Avalanche is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 181,415 kms. It's blue granite metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0