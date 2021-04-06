Menu
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

286,232 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

WT

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

286,232KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6938560
  • Stock #: N20179B
  • VIN: 3GCEK13309G239889

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 286,232 KM

Vehicle Description

Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 286,232 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

