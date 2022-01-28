Menu
2009 Ford F-350

153,950 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2009 Ford F-350

2009 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat DIESEL,HEATED LEATHER SEATS,REAR VIEW CAM,

2009 Ford F-350

Super Duty Lariat DIESEL,HEATED LEATHER SEATS,REAR VIEW CAM,

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

153,950KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8249988
  • Stock #: 22513B
  • VIN: 1FTWW33R29EA56574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 153,950 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, w/ 5th Wheel Hitch, Rear View Camera, Power Pedals, Heated Outside Mirrors, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Power Seats, Cruise Control Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 153,950 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.4L V8 32V DDI OHV Twin Turbo Diesel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory