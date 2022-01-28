$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-350
Super Duty Lariat DIESEL,HEATED LEATHER SEATS,REAR VIEW CAM,
- Listing ID: 8249988
- Stock #: 22513B
- VIN: 1FTWW33R29EA56574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 153,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, w/ 5th Wheel Hitch, Rear View Camera, Power Pedals, Heated Outside Mirrors, AM/FM/CD, Power Windows, Power Seats, Cruise Control Available at McMillan's in Kipling. New Arrival! This 2009 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 153,950 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.4L V8 32V DDI OHV Twin Turbo Diesel engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
