2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT - OnStar - SiriusXM

2010 Chevrolet Colorado

LT - OnStar - SiriusXM

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,103KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4629630
  • Stock #: 19532C
  • VIN: 1GCCSCD93A8135915
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

OnStar, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. For a more cost-effective pickup truck, the Chevy Colorado is an efficient workhorse. This 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2010 Chevrolet Colorado is a compact pickup truck that acts like a full-size. As the little brother to the Silverado, the Colorado has the toughness and capability to get the job done. Its bold styling makes it stand out from the crowded truck market as something different. When you get behind the wheel, you might be pleasantly surprised by the comfort and convenience the Colorado can offer.This pickup has 92,103 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.9L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Powertrain
  • Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
  • Bench Seating
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Cloth Interior
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

