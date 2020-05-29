+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Power lLiftgate, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Driver's Seat, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Fog Lamps, Keyless Entry, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Traction Control, Rear Entertainment System Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Buick Enclave is a great middle-ground option for families who want a lot of space with luxury ambiance, but aren't ready to pay the premium for a three-row SUV from one of the import luxury brands. -Edmunds This 2011 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2011 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 275,229 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0