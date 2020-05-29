Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CX 3.6L V6,DVD,TRACTION CONTROL,REMOTE START

2011 Buick Enclave

CX 3.6L V6,DVD,TRACTION CONTROL,REMOTE START

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 275,229KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5038263
  • Stock #: 19531C
  • VIN: 5GAKRAED5BJ345491
Exterior Colour
Quicksilver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Bluetooth, Power lLiftgate, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Power Driver's Seat, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Fog Lamps, Keyless Entry, Tri-Zone Climate Control, Traction Control, Rear Entertainment System Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Buick Enclave is a great middle-ground option for families who want a lot of space with luxury ambiance, but aren't ready to pay the premium for a three-row SUV from one of the import luxury brands. -Edmunds This 2011 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2011 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 275,229 kms. It's quicksilver metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Spoiler
  • Xenon Headlights
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Cloth Interior
  • Power Lift Gates
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Driver Side Airbag

