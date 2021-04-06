Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Buick LaCrosse

219,184 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2011 Buick LaCrosse

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick LaCrosse

CX

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

219,184KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6938554
  • Stock #: N21050A
  • VIN: 1G4GA5ED8BF370788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,184 KM

Vehicle Description

SiriusXM, OnStar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Buick LaCrosse is a large sedan offers a spacious cabin, premium interior materials, and a pleasant ride. This 2011 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full-size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full-size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This sedan has 219,184 kms. It's midnight blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2009 Chevrolet Silve...
 286,232 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Buick LaCrosse CX
 219,184 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Bolt ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory