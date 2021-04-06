+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
SiriusXM, OnStar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Buick LaCrosse is a large sedan offers a spacious cabin, premium interior materials, and a pleasant ride. This 2011 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full-size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full-size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This sedan has 219,184 kms. It's midnight blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0