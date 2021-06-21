Menu
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

205,507 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

1LT - Bluetooth - Heated Mirrors

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

205,507KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7393529
  • Stock #: 21515C
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEC1B6357131

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,507 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, SiriusXM! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Roomy, quiet, and practical, the Equinox is a sensible family crossover. -Car and Driver This 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2011 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 205,507 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Mirrors, Siriusxm. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth

