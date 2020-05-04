Menu
2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - OnStar - SiriusXM

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT - OnStar - SiriusXM

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 47,202KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959888
  • Stock #: 20507A
  • VIN: 1G1ZC5EU6BF191150
Exterior Colour
Carbon Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu highlights refined road manners, quality structure, and functionality with sharp and modern styling. This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This low mileage sedan has just 47,202 kms. It's carbon black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • Rear Air & Heat
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

