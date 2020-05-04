420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
Low Mileage, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu highlights refined road manners, quality structure, and functionality with sharp and modern styling. This 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2011 Chevrolet Malibu is a solid midsize sedan that offers a comfortable ride, a long list of standard features and available options and impressive fuel savings. The Malibu has been a constant in the Chevrolet lineup for many years thanks to its solid foundation and value. If you are looking for a comfortable, well-appointed midsize sedan that is a great buy, the Malibu should be on the top of your list. This low mileage sedan has just 47,202 kms. It's carbon black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
