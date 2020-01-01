Menu
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,560KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4513824
  • Stock #: N19171B
  • VIN: 3GTP2WE37BG274812
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, SiriusXM! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. GMC trucks have proven track records of capability, stability, and loyalty making it a trusted choice of those who work daily in tough conditions. This 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2011 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 87560 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV Flexible Fuel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Onstar. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://gmcldealersecureforms.com/mcmillan-en/FinancePreQualForm?originalDomain=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.mcmillanmotorproducts.net%2F&vi Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

