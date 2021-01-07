Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 2500

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali - Leather Seats

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6559971
  • Stock #: 21510A
  • VIN: 1GT125C81BF108026

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The GMC Sierra HD is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that GMC has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Take one look inside the GMC Sierra HD and you'll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement, and convenience to a whole new level. From the exceptional storage space in the center console to connectivity and convenience features, the Sierra HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This class-leading interior is made complete by the truck's rugged exterior and impressive capability to make for one irresistible heavy-duty truck. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Vehicle Features

Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2015 Chevrolet Trave...
 116,005 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia SLT ...
 70,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 129,250 KM
$25,865 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory