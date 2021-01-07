2011 GMC Sierra 2500

+ taxes & licensing
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The GMC Sierra HD is the toughest, most capable pickup truck that GMC has ever built, and that's saying a lot. This 2011 GMC Sierra 2500HD is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Take one look inside the GMC Sierra HD and you'll see clearly why this is the standard in truck interiors. Sierra's interior brings comfort, refinement, and convenience to a whole new level. From the exceptional storage space in the center console to connectivity and convenience features, the Sierra HD is designed to give you the comfort you deserve and the flexible functionality you need. This class-leading interior is made complete by the truck's rugged exterior and impressive capability to make for one irresistible heavy-duty truck. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 6.6L V8 32V DDI OHV Turbo Diesel engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Vision Camera. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
