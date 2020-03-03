420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
+ taxes & licensing
Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Automatic Transmission, Power Windows, Power Seat, Power Locks, Bucket Seats Available at McMillan's in Kipling. with multiple storage bins and compartments, this is arguably one of the best pickups offering some very unique storage solutions. This 2011 Dodge Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. With distinctive styling and innovative features, the 2011 Ram 1500 holds its own as one of the toughest, most composed, and most desirable full-size pickup truck on the market. If you like the rugged image of a tough-as-nails working truck, but not the harsh ride or crude interior that accompanies it, check out the 2011 Ram 1500. Its big-rig inspired styling is mighty impressive. In the area of overall driving comfort the 2011 Ram 1500 has a distinct advantage over its competitors, thanks in part to its coil-spring rear suspension. Ram has given the 2011 Ram 1500 extensive sound deadening material, creating a cabin that is surprisingly quiet at highway speeds. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 254,553 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.7L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0