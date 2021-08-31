Menu
2012 Buick Enclave

146,396 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CXL

CXL

Location

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

146,396KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7720858
  • Stock #: 21567A
  • VIN: 5GAKVDED4CJ241959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cocoa Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,396 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Remote Start, SiriusXM Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Buick offers a luxurious three-row SUV at a great value with the Enclave. This 2012 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2012 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 146,396 kms. It's cocoa in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

