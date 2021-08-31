2012 Buick Enclave

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 3 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7720858

7720858 Stock #: 21567A

21567A VIN: 5GAKVDED4CJ241959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Cocoa Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 21567A

Mileage 146,396 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.