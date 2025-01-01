$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr 1LT
2012 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr 1LT
Location
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
306-736-2518
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
232,707KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNFLEEK6C6222750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Greystone Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 232,707 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Mechanical
Block Heater
Safety
Onstar
Interior
Rear View Camera
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 147 AT4 59,059 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 1LT 232,707 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 GMC Yukon Denali/HD Surround Cam,DVD,Max Trailering ,Sunroof 72,617 KM $83,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email McMillan Motor Products Inc
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McMillan Motor Products Inc
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
Call Dealer
306-736-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McMillan Motor Products Inc
306-736-2518
2012 Chevrolet Equinox