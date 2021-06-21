Menu
2012 Chevrolet Equinox

108,154 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
2LT AWD,HEATED LEATHER SEATS,SUNROOF,POWER LIFTGA

Location

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

108,154KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cardinal Red Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,154 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Leather Seats, Heated Front Seats, Rear View Camera, Sunroof, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Fog Lamps, Heated Outside Mirror Available at McMillan's in Kipling. The Chevy Equinox stays true to its modern look while giving more choices for upgrades and customizations that suits your lifestyle. This 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2012 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 108,154 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Vehicle Features

Bluetooth

