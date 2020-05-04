Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

R/T - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 120,375KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4986018
  • Stock #: N19105C
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG8CT335075
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. With flexible versatility, advanced technology, and a stylish aesthetic, this Dodge Journey is one of the most attractive crossovers on the market. This 2012 Dodge Journey is fresh on our lot in Kipling. There's no better crossover to take you on an adventure than this Dodge Journey. It's the ultimate combination of form and function, a rare blend of versatility, performance, and comfort. With loads of technology, there's entertainment for everyone. It's time to go - your Journey awaits. This SUV has 120,375 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package, Remote Start. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2015 Chevrolet Trax ...
 79,491 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Malib...
 47,202 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain SLE...
 42,005 KM
$26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Send A Message