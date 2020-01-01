+ taxes & licensing
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, All Wheel Drive Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Ford has changed the subcompact game with the Fiesta. It has plenty of interior space for a comfortable drive while returning excellent fuel economy. This 2012 Ford Fiesta is fresh on our lot in Kipling. Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This sedan has 168,942 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FADP4AJ3CM124816. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
