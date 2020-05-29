+ taxes & licensing
Available at McMillan's in Kipling. All-weather performance, top safety ratings, and good fuel economy make this Subaru Legacy a class leader. This 2012 Subaru Legacy is fresh on our lot in Kipling. This Subaru Legacy gives you safety, reliability, and confidence to take on just about anything you throw at it. Whether youre looking for a family sedan you can trust or you want all-weather capability with all-wheel drive, this sedan has something for everyone. Built to be counted on, this Legacy can make your daily drive feel a whole lot freer. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 2.5L H4 16V MPFI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kipling. o~o
