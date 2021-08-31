Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

29,129 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McMillan Motor Products Inc

306-736-2518

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE - Low Mileage

Location

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

306-736-2518

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

29,129KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7806741
  • Stock #: N21152A
  • VIN: 1GTR2VE75DZ363206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,129 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Add a touch of class to your pickup truck with the upscale GMC Sierra 1500. This 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,129 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From McMillan Motor Products Inc

2016 GMC Terrain SLE...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T qu...
 0 KM
$28,990 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Terrain SLE...
 74 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

McMillan Motor Products Inc

420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0

Call Dealer

306-736-XXXX

(click to show)

306-736-2518

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory