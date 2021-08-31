+ taxes & licensing
306-736-2518
420 Railway Street,, Kipling, SK S0G 2S0
+ taxes & licensing
Low Mileage! Available at McMillan's in Kipling. Add a touch of class to your pickup truck with the upscale GMC Sierra 1500. This 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kipling. The 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 has a bold design, a quiet, comfortable interior, and the heart of a hard-working pickup. Rugged durability is built-in from the frame up and it is filled with the most advanced technology you will find in a pickup. You will also enjoy outstanding hauling power without sacrificing fuel efficiency. The GMC Sierra 1500 is built to work hard and let you ride in comfort and style all at the same time. This low mileage Double Cab 4X4 pickup has just 29,129 kms. It's summit white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.3L V8 16V MPFI OHV engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.mcmillanmotorproducts.net/FinancePreQualForm o~o
